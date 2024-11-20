Maoist’s killing: Cops went by law, no question of politics on security, says K’taka HM

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Commenting on the encounter of Maoist Vikram Gowda by the Karnataka Police, Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified on Wednesday that everything was done within the framework of law.

Karnataka Police had on Monday evening killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district. However, some elements have demanded a probe in the case.

Commenting on the politics over the issue, HM Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that Vikram Gowda had said that he would surrender but he did not do so.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara stated, there was no question of politics as the security of the state was paramount and there was no room for any suspicion in connection with the encounter of Vikram Gowda.

Commenting on the criticism by Leftists, HM Parameshwara stated, “As per the information I got, Vikram Gowda possessed dangerous weapons. Also, including a murder case, he had more than 60 cases against him.”

“If the policemen would not have shot him, there was a big possibility that Vikram Gowda would have shot the police personnel. The police carried out his encounter in this backdrop,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Reacting to the statement by BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar that Maoist activity is on the rise in the state after the Congress came to power, HM Parameshwara stated that the headquarter of the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) was located in Karkala and the ANF was monitoring the activity of Maoists for a long time.

Sunil Kumar represents the Karkala Assembly segment.

“A fortnight ago, Naxals Mundagaru Latha and Raju were spotted. Immediately, a combing operation was started,” he informed.

“In between, the forces gathered news about the presence and activities of Vikram Gowda. It was against the security of the state to let Vikram Gowda live and carry out the Maoist activities in the state. In this background, the encounter has been carried out,” he stated.

Retorting to the calls of a few people who have demanded an investigation into the encounter of Vikram Gowda, the Karnataka Home Minister said, “You (media) tell us, Vikram Gowda possessed a machine gun and was named in 60 police cases. In which dimension do we have to conduct an investigation on his encounter?”

Post the encounter, BJP leader Sunil Kumar had stated, “The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) police killed the notorious Naxalite Vikram Gowda in an encounter. I commend the efforts of the police. Risking their lives, the police have acted commendably by decisively countering anti-national forces without hesitation. However, some questions remain following the incident.”

“Why have Naxal activities surfaced so openly in the state after 15 years? Who is responsible for this?” Sunil Kumar questioned.

“The local representatives’ efforts and development had led the locals to reject Naxal ideologies. Without local support, Naxal activities had nearly reached extinction. But with the Congress government coming to power, these activities seem to have gained new momentum,” he claimed.

“Could the direct and indirect support shown towards urban Naxals by CM Siddaramaiah be the inspiration behind this resurgence?” Sunil Kumar alleged.

“Sir CM Siddaramaiah, focus on accelerating development initiatives in the Western Ghats region. Protection is not required here. This sympathy will disturb the peace in the state through the Western Ghats,” he demanded.

“Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen anti-Naxal operations further. Deploy more personnel to the ANF and intensify efforts to curb Naxal activities,” Sunil Kumar had stated.

