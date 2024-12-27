Manmohan Singh left indelible mark in every sphere, says Pawan Bansal

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Former Union Minister Pawan Bansal paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night. In his eulogy, Bansal highlighted Dr Singh’s transformative contributions to India, calling him a leader whose work has left an indelible mark on the nation.

Speaking to IANS, Bansal said, “There is no area where Dr Manmohan Singh did not leave his mark.”

Bansal added, “When our economy was collapsing, he revived it with his visionary policies. He empowered the common man through groundbreaking initiatives like the Right to Information Act. He truly was a leader who worked tirelessly to uplift the nation.”

Reflecting on the former Prime Minister’s legacy, Bansal described Dr Singh as a “son of India” whose leadership and vision brought about monumental changes.

“He performed wonders for the country,” Bansal said, adding, “Whether as Finance Minister or Prime Minister, his contributions have shaped modern India in countless ways.”

Bansal, who worked under him as Railway Minister, elaborated on Dr Singh’s achievements, stating, “As Finance Minister in 1991, he rescued the country from economic collapse by initiating landmark economic reforms that opened up India to the global market. As Prime Minister, he introduced transformative social legislation like the Right to Education Act, Food Security Act, and a reformed Land Acquisition Law that ensured fair compensation for farmers apart from Right to Information Act. His government also waived off loans for farmers, provided free food grains to the underprivileged, and signed the historic Indo-US nuclear deal, strengthening India’s energy security.”

Emphasising Dr Singh’s leadership during crises, Bansal pointed out that India weathered the 2008 global economic recession relatively well because of the solid economic foundation laid by Dr Singh. “He saved the country from the brink of disaster and set us on a path to progress,” he told IANS.

Bansal also recalled Dr Singh’s commitment to financial inclusion. “Even in the absence of sophisticated online systems, he ensured that banking services reached the masses. Deposits, withdrawals, and receipts were efficiently managed in a time when such tasks were manual. He envisioned an inclusive financial ecosystem before digitisation became prevalent.”

Dr Manmohan Singh, according to Bansal, was a leader who believed in quiet action rather than grandstanding. “He spoke less and worked more. His vision was always focussed on taking the country forward,” he said.

Pawan Bansal stated that the entire nation mourns the loss of a great leader, a statesman, and a visionary who dedicated his life to India’s progress and prosperity.

