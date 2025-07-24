Manjhi-Kushwaha meeting in Delhi sparks buzz amid Bihar NDA seat sharing talks

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha met at Manjhi’s official residence in New Delhi on Thursday, triggering speculation about the NDA’s seat-sharing strategy and poll preparations.

While both parties termed it a “formal meeting,” the timing and context have given it significant political weight within NDA circles.

According to sources, the primary focus of the discussion was Chirag Paswan’s growing assertiveness within the NDA and how his recent strategies in Bihar have strengthened his position.

The leaders assessed Chirag’s influence on seat-sharing and electoral strategy and deliberated on ensuring their own positions within the alliance remain strong.

Both Manjhi and Kushwaha are seeking a fair share in seat distribution within the NDA, wary of being overshadowed by Chirag’s demands.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded 20 seats in the upcoming assembly elections for HAM. Currently, HAM has four MLAs in the Bihar Assembly and one Lok Sabha MP.

Upendra Kushwaha is seeking 10 assembly seats for his Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Kushwaha himself is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP’s quota.

In comparison, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) currently has five Lok Sabha MPs, giving him leverage in NDA negotiations.

The meeting gains significance as Upendra Kushwaha recently advised Nitish Kumar to hand over JDU’s leadership to his son Nishant, signalling internal discomfort within the alliance.

Kushwaha also acknowledged that complaints against the Nitish government were increasing, although he maintained that people still have faith in the NDA over the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

Jitan Ram Manjhi said on social media that they discussed the current political situation of Bihar in detail.

As Bihar elections are approaching, and the NDA’s seat-sharing formula remains unsettled, Manjhi and Kushwaha are cautious about maintaining their negotiating power against Chirag Paswan’s demands.

The meeting signals NDA’s internal realignment efforts to prevent friction before the elections.

