Manipur must be dealt with compassion and sensitivity: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Varanasi, July 24 (IANS) Stressing that it was important to deal with the going-on in Manipur with sensitivity, especially after the parading video surfaced, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said this should not be a time to score political points for any party, but show restraint and allow the situation to come back to normal.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his anguish over what happened there. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, also visited the state on May 20 and briefed the Prime Minister about the ground situation," he told IANS.

Talking about the alliance name coined by 26 opposition parties -- 'I.N.D.I.A', Trivedi said that just because of the similarity with the country's name, their character would not alter.

"Now, just because Rahul Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi's surnames are the same, does the former become the latter?"

Adding that the opposition needs to understand the difference between India and Bharat, the former being given by the British, this senior National Spokesperson of the ruling party added, "Bharat represents the ancient and eternal essence of this country. It is a peculiar coincidence that the same people who want to convey and carry the legacy of the British colonial mindset have named their alliance I.N.D.I.A. There is a major drive on the opposition's part to push away Modi. However, they too realise that it is no easy task as he enjoys tremendous popularity among the electorate."

In Varanasi to speak during the ongoing International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) -- 2023, the politician said that it was important to understand the many scientific innovations adopted by ancient temples, something which showed the evolved nature of the Indian civilisation.

"This platform was much needed so as to ensure that the younger generations are acquainted with the rich traditions, and temples that play an important role in carrying them forward. Let us not forget, we are the youngest country in the world boasting of the oldest civilisation."

Adding that it was important for temples to have a proper structure and management so as to be more efficient, he said, "They may also have a dedicated space showcasing ancient cultural text for the young to read. The major temples may also start taking care and hand-holding smaller ones."

