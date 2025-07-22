Manchester United sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford on 5-year deal

London, July 22 (IANS) Manchester United have completed the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo on a five-year contract until June 2030 for a fee of 65 million pounds (about 88 million USD), with the option to extend for a further year.

The Cameroon international is United's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of striker Matheus Cunha and defender Diego Leon, and the winger arrives when it seems as if Marcus Rashford is on the verge of joining FC Barcelona on a season-long loan.

The transfer ends a saga that has lasted all summer, with Manchester United making its initial offer a month and a half ago.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up," said Mbeumo on the club's official website.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies," he added.

Mbeumo will now almost certainly form part of United's pre-season tour to the United States that starts on Thursday.

Mbeumo scored 70 goals and gave 51 assists in 242 games for Brentford, with 20 of those goals coming last season as the south London club just missed out on a place in Europe.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals, the fourth highest in the league, and registered a further eight assists. Since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight, Mbeumo has averaged an impressive 18 goal contributions per season.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United's Director of Football said, “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead."

