Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 30 (IANS) A sessions court here sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 for raping a minor in Gurugram.

According to the police, in February, a complaint was received at Police Station DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, regarding the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Police Station DLF Phase-1, Gurugram.

During the investigation, police found the girl, but her medical examination confirmed that the girl had been raped, and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act were added to the case.

Gurugram Police took action in the case and arrested the accused, Furkan, a resident of village Bastapur, district Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), who raped the minor girl.

After arresting the accused, the police team investigated the case and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by Gurugram Police in the court in connection with the case and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, on Saturday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, Ashwani Kumar Mehta, declared the accused guilty," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said on Sunday.

The court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000, he said.

While pronouncing the verdict, the court stated, "The Court is required to be sensitive towards the silent cries of the society, and a balance has to be struck by the court between the rights of the accused/convict and the cries of the prosecutrix/victim. In the present case, the accused had shown his wicked and evil mind by subjecting a minor victim to penetrative sexual assault. He is liable to be punished sternly."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.