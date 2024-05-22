Man arrested for writing threatening graffiti against CM Kejriwal at Delhi metro station

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death-threatening graffiti against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ankit Goel.

“We have recovered CCTV footage where he was seen writing on the wall of a metro station and on the basis of CCTV footage his route taken by him was traced and he was nabbed,” said the senior police official.

On Monday, Delhi Police had lodged an FIR after graffiti was found inside the metro stations threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that BJP was behind the graffiti which was found on the walls of three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar.

More details are awaited.

