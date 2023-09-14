Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold worth Rs 38 lakhs

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 636 grams of gold valued at Rs 38.62 lakhs.

A senior Customs official stated that the accused was arrested based on profiling after he arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

"The gold bar was cleverly concealed in a fan. The recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger was subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.