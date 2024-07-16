Mammootty, Pa. Ranjith initially planned 'Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu' as a 2-hour feature film

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series 'Manorathangal', has revealed that initially, he and director Pa. Ranjith planned to make a feature film out of 'Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu'.

However, they later changed their decision and incorporated the story into ‘Manorathangal’.

‘Manorathangal’ is an anthology based on the works of prolific writer-director Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, known as M.T.

It explores the duality of human nature against the backdrop of Kerala.

Reflecting on the rarity of anthology films in the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty said: “‘Manorathangal’ will be an anthology that can be presented with pride, a vision running through the mind of the writer. There could be no other apt name for it. I have a close relationship with MT Vasudevan Nair and admire his youthful spirit. MT's up-to-date knowledge of contemporary literature, new authors, and books in various languages is remarkable.”

The actor added: “Initially, Ranjith and I planned to make the story of Kadugannava into a two-hour feature film. However, for this anthology, we decided to use that story, which I describe as a piece of MT's soul. The film was shot in Sri Lanka and aims to evoke nostalgia among those who grew up reading MT's works. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to MT on the initiative of Manorathangal and wish him good health and long life.”

‘Manorathangal’ features nine stories showcasing the best of Malayalam cinema.

'Ollavum Theeravum' (Ripples and the River Bank) stars the legendary Mohanlal and is directed by the acclaimed Priyadarshan.

'Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu' (Kadugannava: A Travel Note) features Mammootty under the direction of Pa. Ranjith.

'Shilalikhitam' (Inscriptions) stars Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, and Joy Mathew, and is helmed by Priyadarshan. 'Kazhcha' (Vision), directed by Shyamaprasad, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman. 'Vilpana' (The Sale) features Madhoo and Asif Ali, helmed by Aswathy Nair. The Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Sherlock' is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and also features Zareena Moidu.

'Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam' (When the Doors of Heaven Open) features an illustrious cast including Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi, under the direction of Jayarajan Nair.

'Abhyam Theedi Veendum' (Once Again, In Search of Refuge) stars Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir, directed by ASC, ISC Santosh Sivan. 'Kadalkkaattu' (Sea Breeze) features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, and is directed by Rathish Ambat.

'Manorathangal' is set to premiere on August 15 on ZEE5.

