Mammootty on Operation Sindoor: When the nation calls, the Indian Army answers!

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Saluting the Indian Army who he called the real heroes soon after news broke out about the Indian Armed Forces' strategic strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Malayalam Superstar Mammootty on Wednesday said that 'Operation Sindoor' had proved again that when the nation calls, the Indian Army answers!

Taking to his X timeline to thank the armed forces for saving lives and restoring hope, the Malayalam superstar wrote, "Salute to our Real heroes ! #OperationSindoor proved again , When the nation calls, The #IndianArmy answers. Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope. You Make The Nation Proud. Jai Hind !"

Several other film stars from the Tamil, Telugu,Malayalam and Kannada film industries too hailed the Indian Armed Forces' historic strike on terror camps.

Telugu star Allu Arjun took to his X timeline to express his views on the strike. He wrote, "May justice be served. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor".

Actor Prakash Raj on his X timeline said, "Saluting our Indian Armed Forces... India will never tolerate terrorism...#JaiHind"

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyanram said, "More strength and power to our Defence forces. #OperationSindoor, answer to the cowardly #PahalgamTerrorAttacks. Respect. Resolve. Remembrance. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"

Tamil actor and National Award winning music director G V Prakash, "Jai Hind #OperationSindoor" with a saluting smiley next to it.

For the unaware, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Indian army's strong response comes in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army said that its actions had been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

