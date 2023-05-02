Mamata calls for unity of all anti-BJP forces ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday gave a call to all non-BJP forces in the country to unite in order to bring about a change in the central regime in the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year.

On competition of the second year of her third term as Chief Minister, Banerjee released a video message in which she said that there is an urgent necessity for unity of all opposition forces in order to make the 2024 polls an "election for change".

"The next Lok Sabha polls will be for change. If all the opposition parties unite, the defeat of BJP will be inevitable. The country needs a change. Let the 2024 polls bring that change," she said in the video message.

However, she did not make it clear whether Congress features in the blueprint of Trinamool Congress' united opposition alliance.

In the video message, she also launched a scathing attack against the Centre on the twin issues of demonetisation and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Does such a government deserve any further support? No power is absolute and bigger than the common people who will have the final word. This time we will not lose. We will win," the Chief Minister said.

However, both the Congress and the CPI(M) ridiculed Banerjee over her call for unity of opposition forces against BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to state Congress President and veteran Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, such comments are meaningless especially when Trinamool was responsible for consolidating the strength of the BJP in West Bengal.

"I doubt whether Trinamool Congress at all enjoys any credibility in national politics. It has already lost its national party status. Probably, the Chief Minister has realised that she will lose her grip in West Bengal in the coming days and hence she is calling for opposition unity now," Chowdhury said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty almost echoed Chowdhury's views when he said that such call for opposition unity does not suit the Chief Minister after she indirectly helped the BJP in the polls to elect the Vice President of India as well in the Assembly polls in Goa and Meghalaya.

"Trinamool Congress lacks credibility," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.