Mamata Banerjee’s govt frustrated as elections near: Bengal BJP leader

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of resorting to authoritarian tactics ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh stated, “Elections are approaching in Bengal. As the elections draw near, Mamata Banerjee's government is getting frustrated. That’s why they are becoming so authoritarian. Anyone who speaks against them or protests is met with forceful attempts to suppress them. They spread fear among opposition party workers in the state, and also spread fear among people.”

The comments came a day after high drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly, where five BJP MLAs were suspended and CM Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP amid uproar in the House.

“BJP is a party of 'vote-chors', corrupt to the core, persecutors of Bengalis, and masters of deception. BJP is a national disgrace, and I condemn them in the strongest terms,” CM Banerjee said in the Assembly.

Ghosh also reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding the film 'The Bengal Files'.

“The Bengal File is made for the people of Bengal, and they will not be able to see it. I feel there's no need to watch it today. The common public is witnessing scenes like those shown in 'The Bengal Files' right in front of their eyes... either say RG kar case, law college case, or violence against women, people are seeing this and wish for change,” he remarked.

Taking a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his comments about the NDA in Bihar, Ghosh said, “People do not have a good image of their family; they think bringing Rahul Gandhi will make them win. Rahul Gandhi is himself focused on saving his Congress party, trying to secure 2-4 seats in Bihar... which will be tough and enough, Tejashwi should focus on his party not NDA.”

