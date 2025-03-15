Makers of Mowgli 2025 unveil special poster to mark Roshan Kanakala’s birthday

Chennai, Mar 15 (IANS) The makers of director Sandeep Raj’s upcoming romantic entertainer Mowgli 2025, featuring Roshan Kanakala in the lead, have now released a special poster to mark Roshan Kanakala’s birthday.

Roshan Kanakala, who was widely praised for his compelling performance in his debut film ‘Bubblegum’, is presently working on his next film Mowgli 2025.

The film is being directed by Sandeep Raj, renowned for making history as the youngest director to win a National Award with his debut film ‘Colour Photo’.

Produced by the visionary TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad on People Media Factory, Mowgli 2025 will explore a modern love story, beautifully set within the breathtaking beauty of a forest landscape.

The regular shoot of the movie commenced last month.

Now, extending birthday wishes to Roshan Kanakala, the makers of the film have unveiled a striking new poster featuring the youngster in a rugged, powerful look, donning a vest and lungi while showcasing his biceps.

His intense stare, complemented by a mace hanging as a neck chain and a cloth wrapped around his hand, adds to the fierce persona of his character. Behind him, soldiers stand, hinting at the adventurous and action-packed nature of his role in Mowgli 2025.

The movie glimpse presents Roshan in a high-octane action avatar. Alongside him is newcomer Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar, making her debut as the female lead.

The film’s technical team is equally impressive, with Rama Maruthi M handling cinematography, Kaala Bhairava composing music, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan serving as the editor. Kiran Mamidi oversees the art department, while Natraj Madigonda choreographs the action sequences. The screenplay is written by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.