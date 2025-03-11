‘Make five good things in life,’ President Murmu advises Punjab varsity students

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged students to cultivate five essential qualities in life -- curiosity, originality, morality, farsightedness, and spontaneity.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Punjab in Bathinda, the President described the event as a significant milestone, marking both the culmination of one phase in students’ lives and the beginning of another.

She expressed confidence that graduates, through their conduct and contributions, would bring glory to their university, families, and the nation.

Elaborating on the five qualities, the President said that curiosity keeps a person eager to learn and grow. “Curious people continue gaining knowledge throughout their lives,” she noted.

She encouraged students to apply their understanding to innovate in their chosen fields. “Originality gives a unique identity,” she emphasized.

On morality, she said it forms the foundation of a meaningful life. “Being a good person is more important than just being successful,” she stated, advising students to pursue opportunities based on their abilities and interests rather than immediate gains.

Highlighting the value of spontaneity, she said it has multiple dimensions -- avoiding pretentiousness, maintaining consistency between words and actions, and staying connected to one's roots.

The President was happy to note that students from almost all states and union territories are studying in the Central University of Punjab.

She noted that its teaching community also reflects India's diversity. She said that this all-India representation is a commendable feature of this University. Such institutions are representative of the vibrant culture of our country.

She expressed her delight, saying, "I am overjoyed to see that nearly 65 per cent of today's medal winners are women. I whole heartedly congratulate these talented and determined individuals. The progress of women mirrors the progress of society itself. Educated women lay the foundation for a strong and thriving community. I firmly believe that these remarkable women will play a pivotal role in shaping our collective dream of a developed India into a beautiful reality."

