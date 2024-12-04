In a major setback, BJP's Pravesh Ratan joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections early next year, BJP leader Pravesh Ratan joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Ratan, who had contested the 2020 elections from Patel Nagar on a BJP ticket, made the switch from the BJP to the AAP during a press conference alongside senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Ratan, a prominent figure from the Jatav community, cited dissatisfaction with the BJP's state unit as a key reason for his departure from the BJP.

"The community from which I come has immense love for Arvind Kejriwal. I am not happy with the working style of the Delhi state BJP. I am here now and will stay here," he said.

He further criticised the BJP, stating, "The Jatav community and people from the lower classes are still being oppressed. I have been following Arvind Kejriwal for a long time. He has done remarkable work for the Jatav community in a short time, providing relief and opportunities for progress."

Welcoming Ratan into the party, Manish Sisodia remarked, "I am very happy that today, impressed by the work carried out under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership for the lower classes and the Jatav community, Pravesh Ratan is joining the AAP."

This development comes months after former AAP MLA from Patel Nagar, Raj Kumar Anand, defected to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Anand later left the BSP and joined the BJP.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Ratan faced a decisive defeat in Patel Nagar, losing to Raj Kumar Anand by over 30,000 votes. The upcoming elections are expected to witness another intense contest between the two leaders, now representing different parties.

