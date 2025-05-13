Maintaining efficient law & order is Tripura govt’s top priority: CM Saha

Agartala, May 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that providing security to the people and maintaining efficient law and order are the priority of the incumbent BJP government in the state.

Distributing job letters to 643 men and 332 women in Tripura police constable posts (a total of 975 posts) here, the Chief Minister said that the crime rate has been reduced by 30 per cent in the state during the last ten years.

“Among the states in the country, Tripura is in a much better position in crimes against women. Each police station across Tripura has a women's help desk, and there is an all-women police station in each of the eight districts, with West Tripura district having two such police stations,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Slamming the opposition parties on government job issues, he said that the present BJP government has provided government jobs to 17,554 people between March 2018 and March this year.

“In the current year alone, the government has provided jobs to 4,499 people.”

Noting that 2.1 lakh people become entrepreneurs through MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), the Chief Minister said that to empower women economically, the present government has taken a series of steps, including the reservation of 33 per cent jobs for women.

Outlining the government's plan to provide jobs in the Police department alone, he announced that a process has started to recruit 6067 ‘Special Executives’ and 218 police Sub-Inspectors, while the state cabinet has recently approved a proposal to recruit 916 more police constables.

The Chief Minister claimed that road accidents were reduced by 13 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. He said, “Community policing is a powerful instrument in enforcing the process of law. ‘Prayaas’ is one such initiative of Tripura Police to forge a strong Police-Public Partnership aimed at improving the delivery of law enforcement services to the community. Over two lakh common people participated in 9,000 Prayas events across the state.”

Elaborating on the government’s ongoing programme of ‘War against drugs’, Saha said that confiscation of drugs increased by 106 per cent and destruction of seized drugs increased by 132 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Tripura, Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Director General of Tripura police, Amitabh Ranjan, also addressed the event.

