Mainly dry weather likely in J&K today

Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) The weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that mainly dry weather will continue during the next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 7.1, Pahalgam 3 and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 2.5 and Leh minus 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.4, Katra 16, Batote 11.5, Banihal 7 and Bhaderwah 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.