Mahindra clocks 19 pc growth in SUV sales in Feb, tractor sales also up 19 pc

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February stood at 83,702 vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent, including exports.

In the ‘Utility Vehicles’ segment, Mahindra sold 50,420 SUVs in the domestic market, a growth of 19 per cent and 52,386 vehicles overall, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,826.

“In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50,420, a growth of 19 per cent and 83,702 total vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, announced its tractor sales numbers for February.

Domestic sales in February were at 23,880 units, against 20,121 units during February 2024.

Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) during February 2025 were at 25,527 units, as against 21672 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,647 units.

According to Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, “We have sold 23,880 tractors in the domestic market during February 2025, a growth of 19 per cent over last year”.

After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions.

“Increase in Agri credit limit, continued Government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward. In the exports market we have sold 1647 tractors, at a growth of 6 per cent over last year,” he mentioned.

The Mahindra Group is one of the largest multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries.

