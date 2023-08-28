Maharashtra Shetkari Dal, Chautala’s INLD likely to attend 3rd INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The number of the parties is all set to increase in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, which will also be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Party sources said that the Haryana-based Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) led by former chief minister O.P Chautala is likely to be part of the INDIA alliance.

Sources said that Chautala’s party and his leaders are likely to join the meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

It is worth to mention that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar shares a close bond with Chautala.

During his visit to the national capital in September last year, Nitish Kumar along with his party general secretary KC Taygi had reached at Chautala’s residence in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Earlier, party sources had confirmed of the participation of Maharashtra Shetkari Dal in the INDIA meeting. With the two more parties participating the INDIA meeting, the number of parties will increase to 28.

Besides the two parties, some other regional parties from Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states are also in touch to be part of the INDIA alliance.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi will again participate in the third meeting in Mumbai.

They said that Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be participating in the programme to launch the Gruha Lakshami scheme in Karnataka’s Mandya on September 30 and from there they will be arrive in Mumbai for the third meeting.

The first meeting of the INDIA alliance in Bihar's Patna had witnessed the participation of 16 parties.

However, in just a span of less than a month the INDIA alliance grew to 26 in the second round of meetings in Karnataka's Bengaluru between July 17 and 18.

During third meeting decision will be taken on sub-committee and group public meeting for the alliance at the state level.

The INDIA alliance is planning to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

The source said that formation of the sub-committee will help in the functioning of the alliance to take on the BJP.

In the Mumbai meeting of INDIA, a decision is to be taken regarding the national convenor of the alliance. However, many leaders feel that instead of creating the post of the national convenor, a sub-committee from multiple parties can handle the position, which will also work to decide the programmes and play an important role of coordination among the parties.

The source said that a draft of the common minimum programme and the logo of the INDIA parties will also be discussed in the third meeting, which is being organised by the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.