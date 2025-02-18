'Mahakal Chalo': Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Mahadev ahead of Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahead of Maha Shivratri, Akshay Kumar has dropped a divine musical track, titled “Mahakal Chalo”. The song is a perfect anthem to celebrate the festival on February 26, 2025.

The lyrics have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa, paired with Vikram Montrose’s soulful composition. Akshay Kumar has collaborated with singer Palash Sen for his latest number. The track has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. "Mahakal Chalo" features Akshay Kumar singing passionately in praise of Lord Shiva.

Sharing the song on his official Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "One more step in devotion to Shiva, Mahakal Chalo! I hope that you will feel the same divine experience I felt while singing. #MahakalChalo, song out now".

Earlier, Palash Sen also wrote an open letter, praising Akshay Kumar for his support. Dropping a picture of the two on IG, the singer shared, "I generally write such posts to highlight an issue that starts bothering me, or to highlight something that purely pisses me off. But today, I write this to highlight something that left me with a smile and pleasantly surprised."

He added, "You were giving me support & a backing no one from Bollywood has, in years.. And we both didn't even know each other. And then I met you & saw your humility, respect & your professionalism. And here we are and Mahakal chalo will release tomorrow.”

Palash Sen concluded saying, “Another thing that's rare to find is a kickass sense of humor.. Your comic timing on and off screen is bang on.. And I feel a person who can make someone smile and laugh, has the lord's blessings. Phhir milenge, Akshay. Stay awesome, stay fit and stay spiritual. Jai Mahakal…”

Up next, Akshay Kumar will star in the third installment of the popular "Welcome" series, "Welcome To The Jungle". Directed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla", alongside Tabu and Paresh Rawal.

