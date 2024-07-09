Maha: Senior citizen’s attempt to commit suicide in Mantralaya foiled

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The police and fire brigade personnel foiled an attempt by a senior citizen to commit suicide to protest against the delay in clearing his pending work by the state government.

Enraged by the pending work despite pursuing strongly with the state government, a senior citizen tried to commit suicide by jumping at the parapet of the fifth floor of the Mantralaya.

Although the police on Mantralaya duty tried to convince and restrain him from taking any extreme step, he was not in any mood to listen.

The Fire Brigade came to the scene and swung into action to rescue the man who was quietly sitting on the parapet. They ultimately succeeded in reaching the fifth floor and took him into the tower crane.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe of Zone 1 made every attempt to convince the concerned senior citizen.

An official said that the police team spoke to the senior citizen to understand his problems and to take it up with the concerned departments.

