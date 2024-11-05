Maha polls: Farm loans waiver among MahaYuti’s 10 guarantees

Kolhapur, Nov 5 (IANS) The MahaYuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP on Tuesday jointly launched its campaign from Kolhapur famous for the Goddess Ambabai by announcing 10 guarantees.

These guarantees include a rise in monthly benefits under Ladki Bahin Yojana to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500, farm loan waiver and expanded Shetkari Samman Yojana, food and shelter for all, and enhanced senior citizen pension and price stabilisation for essential commodities among others.

These populist schemes were announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is leading the MahaYuti alliance, at the joint rally. These schemes will be in addition to the Rs 1 lakh crore freebies implemented by the MahaYuti government since July this year.

With today’s guarantees, the MahaYuti alliance signals to weather the anti-incumbency and achieve a political mileage over the Maha Vikas Aghadi which is expected to make similar promises at its rally to be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Making the announcement in this regard, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, under whose leadership the MahaYuti is contesting the assembly elections, assured that the monthly support to the eligible women under the flagship Ladki Bahinm Yojana will be increased to Rs 2,100 from the present Rs 1,500 alongside nearly 25,000 women will be recruited in the police force to enhance safety.

So far the government has deposited five instalments of Rs 7,500 (July to November) directly to the bank accounts of 2.36 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

In a serious bid to lure the farmers, who voted against the MahaYuti during the general elections due to growing distress because of rising mismatch between cost of production and sale and also following the ban on onion exports, the MahaYuti has announced a farm loan waiver and expanded Shetkari Samman Yojana by increasing the annual financial assistance to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,000 for farmers and adding a 20 per cent subsidy on the minimum support price (MSP).

Further, the MahaYuti has promised Food and Shelter for All ensuring access to both for every individual in need. It has assured an enhanced pension to senior citizens by increasing the monthly pension to Rs 2100 from Rs 1,500.

In order to address the food inflation, the Chief Minister announced that the MahaYuti government will maintain stable prices of essential commodities under the Prize Stabilisation scheme.

This is similar to what the Shiv Sena-BJP government during its rule between 1995 and 1999 had done to keep the prices of five commodities fixed for five years providing the adequate subsidy.

Further, in a bid to lure the youth, the Chief Minister announced employment and educational aid for students with the creation of 25 lakh jobs, with a monthly tuition aid of Rs 10,000 for 10 lakh students through specialized training programs.

The MahaYuti alliance also promised the development of Pandan roads in 45,000 villages to improve connectivity in rural areas across the state. Moreover, it also announced Improved salary and security for Anganwadi and ASHA Workers. It has promised to increase monthly wages to Rs 15,000 and provide security coverage for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Amid the growing climate change threat, the Chief Minister announced that the MahaYuti government will focus on solar and renewable energy by increasing investments in this sector. This will help cut the electricity bills by 30 per cent.

On the lines of the BJP-led NDA government’s 100-day plan, the MahaYuti has announced that it is committed to bringing about major changes within 100 days of taking office to achieve a transformative vision for Maharashtra by 2029.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.