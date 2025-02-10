As Maha Kumbh nears one month, over 1.44 crore devotees take dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled spectacle of faith as Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to set new records in religious and cultural gatherings with each passing day.

For 30 days, an unbroken stream of devotees has thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam—where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati converge. The Triveni Sangam, marking the confluence of three rivers has seen an average of 1.44 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip daily.

A remarkable surge in the number of devotees was witnessed on special festival days.

On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a record-breaking 7.64 crore pilgrims took a holy dip, while the previous day (January 28) saw over 4.99 crore devotees at the Sangam. On Makar Sankranti (January 14), 3.50 crore worshippers participated in the sacred ritual.

Even after Mauni Amavasya, the steady stream of devotees continued, with over one crore people arriving daily for the holy bath. The entire Mahakumbh Nagar is immersed in devotion and spiritual fervour. By February 9, more than 43 crore devotees will have set a historic milestone by taking a dip in the Sangam.

The state administration made extensive preparations in advance for this grand and historic event, ensuring seamless arrangements for bathing and other facilities for devotees.

The magnificent festival of faith has united Sanatan culture enthusiasts not just across India but around the world, strengthening the spiritual and cultural fabric of humanity.

Record-breaking gatherings on key dates

January 13 (Paush Purnima): 1.70 crore

January 14 (Makar Sankranti): 3.50 crore

January 26: 1.74 crore

January 27: 1.55 crore

January 28: 4.99 crore

January 29 (Mauni Amavasya): 7.64 crore (Highest)

January 30: 2.06 crore

January 31: 1.82 crore

February 01: 2.15 crore

February 03 (Basant Panchami): 2.57 crore

February 09: 1.57 crore

