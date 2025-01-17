Maha govt sets up task force to formulate AI policy

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has established a 13-member task force, led by the Director of the Maharashtra Information Technology Directorate, to draft a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. This initiative aims to position the state as a leader in AI and leverage the rapid growth of AI-driven industries.

The task force comprises experts from the private sector and key government officials.

State IT Minister Ashish Shelar highlighted the potential of AI in driving India's 600 billion dollar digital economy, with Maharashtra alone contributing an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore. "Our AI policy will catalyze this growth, propelling Maharashtra towards its goal of achieving a 1 trillion dollar GDP in the coming years," Shelar stated.

He added that the state’s AI policy will complement the Central Government’s India AI Mission by integrating it with Maharashtra's entrepreneurial energy and innovation.

Shelar emphasized the transformative role of AI in boosting industries, attracting investments, and creating employment opportunities. "The AI era has begun, and Maharashtra must seize this opportunity to drive economic growth, generate jobs, and strengthen its position in the global AI landscape," the Minister said.

To remain competitive, Maharashtra will align its AI initiatives with the national AI programme. The Central Government is developing the India AI Datasets Platform, a comprehensive database of non-personal datasets. This platform will support startups, companies, academics, and researchers in developing AI applications and services.

The India AI Mission, with a budget of Rs 10,372 crore, seeks to enhance AI capabilities across the nation. It includes initiatives such as the India AI Datasets Platform, application development programs, GPU-based innovation centers, skill development, and startup support in the AI field.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday also expressed these sentiments, stating, "AI is the future of technology. It will empower startups, become a centre of excellence, and significantly contribute to industrial development and employment generation."

This policy initiative underlines Maharashtra's commitment to establishing itself as a major player in the global AI sector.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.