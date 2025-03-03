Maha Budget Session: Dy CM Ajit Pawar presents supplementary demands worth Rs 6,480.20 crore

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday presented the supplementary demands worth Rs 6,486.20 crore. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the demands in the state Assembly ahead of the presentation of the annual Budget for 2025-26 on March 10.

Of the Rs 6,486.20 crore, the rural development department has received maximum allocation of Rs 3,006.28 crore, industry, energy, labour and mining department Rs 1,688.74 crore, urban development department Rs 590 crore, higher and technical education department Rs 412.36 crore, cooperation, marketing and textile department Rs 313.93 crore, environment and climate change department Rs 255.51 crore, revenue and forest department Rs 67.20 crore, OBC department Rs 67.12 crore and public work department Rs 46.35 crore.

The government has earmarked Rs 3,752.16 crore for the centrally sponsored Prime Minister Awas Yojana (rural) for the beneficiaries from general and Scheduled Tribes category, Rs 2,000 crore for the free electricity power under the Baliraja scheme for agricultural pumps, Rs 1,450 crore for loans for the construction of roads and bridges under the Centre’s special assistance scheme to the state government and Rx 637.42 crore for the Rashtriya Gramin Jivonnati Yojana.

The government has earmarked Rs 600 crore for stamp duty grant to the municipal corporations and municipalities, Rs 375 crore for the payment of scholarship under the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shau Education Scholarship scheme, Rs 335 crore for national rural health mission, Rs 300 crore for electricity tariff for street lights from gram panchayat roads to the MahaVitaran, Rs 244 crore for Pune ring road and Jalna Nanded expressway, Rs 221.89:crore for arrears towards pension and salary payable as per the 7th Pay Commission to employees of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and Rs 175 crore to Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation.

The state government has alloacted Rs 171 crore for National River Conservation scheme for Mula Mutha River from Pune, Rs 150 crore for sustenance allowance payable for the Punjabrao Deshmukh hostel, Rs 100 crore for concession in the power tariff for power looms and Rs 296 core for the margin money loan to be drawn by four cooperative sugar factories.

