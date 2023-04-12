Madras HC refrains from passing interim order on AIADMK'S April 16 state meet

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday refrained to pass any kind of interim order with respect to the conduct of the executive council meeting of the AIADMK, scheduled to take place on April 16.

The AIADMK is slated to take decisions on enrolling new members as well as selecting candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections.

A division bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said that there was no necessity for the court to pass interim orders as any decision taken by the party would be subject to the outcome of the appeals filed in the court by O. Panneerselvam, H. Manoj Pandian, JCD Prabhakar and R. Vaithalingam against a single bench order of the Madras HC.

The bench also said that the appeals challenging the refusal to injunct the party from implementing its general council resolutions of July 11 will be taken up for final hearing on April 20 and 21 as decided on April 3 after hearing lawyers from both the sides. The judges said that if the arguments could not be completed in two days, it could be continued on April 24 as well.

As per the July 11 general council resolutions, the posts of chief coordinator and joint coordinator held respectively by Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami stands abolished and the post of general secretary was revived.

Senior lawyers P.S. Raman and C. Manishankar appearing for the appellants feared that the party should not end up issuing new membership cards to the supporters of Palaniswami alone, and then end up claiming before the court that the appellants supporters holding old membership cards, would not be considered as members.

Senior counsel C. S. Vaidyanathan, representing Palaniswami, said that the membership drive would go through for six months and that there was no need for the appellants to unnecessarily disturb the court by getting the appeals listed beforehand.

