Madras HC judge J Sathya Narayana Prasad passes away at 56

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, a Madras High Court sitting judge, passed away in Chennai late Tuesday evening. He was 56.

Ranked 42nd in seniority among the 63 sitting judges of the High Court, his sudden demise has shocked the legal fraternity.

According to sources, Justice Prasad experienced discomfort at his official residence in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital in the city for immediate medical attention, he could not be saved.

Born on March 15, 1969, in Thanjavur, Justice Prasad hailed from Minnal village near Arakkonam in the erstwhile North Arcot district, now part of Vellore district.

He was the son of R. Jaiprasad, a retired district and sessions judge, who had served in various judicial capacities across Tamil Nadu.

Justice Prasad completed his schooling at Voorhees Higher Secondary School in Vellore before moving to Chennai for higher education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola College, Chennai, followed by a Master’s degree in history and a law degree from the University of Delhi.

Enrolling as an advocate in 1997, Justice Prasad began his legal career under senior advocate A. Ilango, with whom he worked until 2000. He later established an independent practice, during which he served as standing counsel for several prominent institutions, including the Chennai Port Trust, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and the Food Corporation of India.

His practice encompassed a wide range of legal matters, earning him respect and recognition among peers.

In 2021, he was elevated to the bench of the Madras High Court, where he handled cases across diverse legal domains.

Known for his meticulous approach to law and fairness in judgment, Justice Prasad had carved a niche for himself in the judiciary.

Condolences have poured in from colleagues, members of the Bar, and legal luminaries across the state.

His funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon. Justice Prasad is survived by his wife and two children.

