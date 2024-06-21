Madhya Pradesh CM seeks guidance for governance from PM Modi

New Delhi/Bhopal, June 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday to seek the latter's guidance for governance.

The meeting came just a week after the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government completed six months in office in Madhya Pradesh after sweeping the Assembly polls in December last year.

CM Yadav did not make any statement to the press regarding his meeting with the Prime Minister. However, he posted a message on his social media account saying discussions were held on welfare schemes and the all-round development of the state.

"Today I paid a courtesy visit to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Received guidance regarding the all-round development and public welfare schemes of the state under the leadership of the double-engine government," the post read.

After meeting the Prime Minister, CM Yadav also visited Ayodhya to attend a public programme.

After the Chief Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister, there are talks in the state's political circles that the BJP's central leadership is likely to appoint a new state unit chief as the tenure of V.D. Sharma got over one year back.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.