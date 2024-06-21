Farmers to receive Rs 3,100 paddy MSP per quintal, says Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday announced that paddy will be procured from the farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 per quintal in the current Kharif season.

The hike in paddy MSP is one of the major promises made by the ruling party during the recently held elections.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the Food Supplies minister said: "We will ensure the procurement is conducted as per the procedure and will not allow the 'katni chatni' (forcible deduction of paddy by millers during procurement). As we had declared in our manifesto, farmers will receive Rs 3,100 as paddy MSP and the amount will be deposited in their accounts within 48 hours. We have already issued directions in this regard and work has already been started accordingly."

Patra also announced that the farmers would receive the enhanced MSP amount for paddy during procurement from this Kharif season.

The Minister also made another major announcement that, with technological support from the United Nations World Food Programme, 'Rice ATM' will be inaugurated in Bhubaneswar soon.

The ration card beneficiaries can get rice from the ATM using a card provided to them.

Patra also stated that the authorities of the World Food Programme have been requested to open such rice ATMs in different districts of the state as well.

