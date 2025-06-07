Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & others wish everyone Eid Mubarak

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) As the entire country celebrated the festival of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday, several big wigs from the entertainment industry penned lovely posts to wish the netizens "Eid Mubarak."

Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline (Earlier known as Twitter,) and wished all with the following words, "My heartfelt greetings to my brothers and sisters celebrating Bakrid, the great day of remembrance of sacrifice. May equality and brotherhood prevail! #EidMubarak"

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit penned on her Instagram stories, "Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al Adha, May this sacred time bring you renewed faith, inner peace, and continued success. Eid Mubarak."

Yesteryear actress Saira Banu also dropped glimpses from the star-studded Eid celebration, hosted by her and her late husband Dilip Kumar. She further penned a note that read, "Eid ul-Adha the Festival of Sacrifice is not merely a ritualistic observance, but a profound reminder of faith, humility, and the truth that we, as humans, must choose compassion… even when it’s difficult...especially when it’s difficult."

"Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid ul-Adha. May your sacrifices be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts filled with peace and joy," she added.

Dropping a couple of mesmerizing pictures of herself in a white salwar kameez, Chitrangda Singh shared, Eid Mubarak...May we all be lit with love and happiness."

"Pushpa" actor Allu Arjun said on social media, "Eid - Al - Adha Mubarak #EidMubarak."

In addition to this, other actors such as Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee also used the internet to extend Eid wishes.

Called by various names such as Bakra Eid, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-al-Adha, Qurban Bayrami, and Eid Qurban, the festival is marked by the Muslims across the country offering prayers at the mosque, making donations, and sacrificing a goat or sheep as part of the tradition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.