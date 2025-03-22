Macarton Louis Nickson receives maiden call-up ahead of Bangladesh match

Shillong, March 22 (IANS) NorthEast United midfielder Macarton Louis Nickson has received a maiden India call-up ahead of the side's AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier opener against Bangladesh.

Macarton, who celebrated his 21st birthday on March 19, has played a key role in NorthEast’s journey to the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs, marking the club’s first qualification since 2020.

Macarton joined the Highlanders in 2023 from FC Bengaluru United and had a breakthrough ISL season last year, featuring in 14 matches.

Born in Karnataka, he was part of NorthEast’s Durand Cup-winning squad last summer and has since cemented his place in the starting XI. This season, the defensive midfielder has made 20 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist.

His selection follows a setback for India, as star midfielder Brandon Fernandes was sidelined due to injury after a commanding 3-0 friendly win over the Maldives. Udanta Singh has been named as his replacement in the squad.

In the last match against Maldives, seasoned defender Rahul Bheke (34’) and Player of the Match Liston Colaco (66’) scored the first two goals for India with strong headers off corner kicks that brooked no defence to find the back of the net. But the biggest cheers were reserved for skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored his 95th international goal when he guided a Colaco cross from the left into the net with a swift header in the 76th minute.

The win paved the way for the Blue Tigers to break their 15-month international victory drought. It was also India’s first win under Spanish coach Manolo Márquez. India will now play Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

The excitement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, hosting a senior men’s international match for the first time, was evident from the beginning as legendary striker Chhetri made a comeback to the national team after 286 days to play his 152nd match.

India will now play Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.