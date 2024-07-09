LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

Raebareli, July 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, met the family of late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire, showing exceptional bravery and saving many lives.

He was honoured with the Kirti Chakra posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu recently.

Late Captain Anshuman Singh’s father Ravi Pratap Singh and mother Manju Singh reached Raebareli to meet the senior Congress leader.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Congress MP, Manju Singh said that she had earlier expressed a desire to meet the Congress MP and he called her. She was very moved while meeting Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, and discussed the Agniveer scheme with him.

Replying to a question, she said that the Indian Army should ensure equal facilities for all.

She said that she had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and their response was very positive.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi landed at the Lucknow airport and reached Raebareli by road.

He was scheduled to land at Fursatganj airport but due to low visibility, his special aircraft coming from Manipur, was diverted to Lucknow, Congress sources said.

This was the first visit of the Congress MP to his constituency after assuming office as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.

On reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at a temple in Bachhrawan and then headed to the Bhuemau Guest House where he met delegations from different sections of society, besides party leaders and citizens.

He is also expected to visit a few villages in his constituency before returning to New Delhi later in the evening.

