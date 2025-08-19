Lokesh Kanakaraj to direct a film with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan before 'Kaithi 2'?

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has just delivered a blockbuster hit in 'Coolie', is likely to direct a film featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead before beginning work on his much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film 'Kaithi', featuring Karthi in the lead.

Social media is abuzz with claims that director Lokesh Kanakaraj recently met actor Kamal Haasan in this connection and narrated a script to which the actor has given the go ahead. Sources in the industry claim that this film may be produced by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

The idea of seeing Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a film together after decades has got fans excited. However, none of this has been officially confirmed until now.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that producer S R Prabhu had confirmed earlier this year that shooting for director Lokesh Kanakaraj's eagerly awaited action drama 'Kaithi 2', featuring actor Karthi in the lead, would begin by the end of the year.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event, producer S R Prabhu, whose production house is producing the upcoming film, had said in May this year, "Work on 'Kaithi 2' has already begun. In fact, preparations for the shooting of 'Kaithi 2' began a month ago. Shooting will begin by the end of the year. Actor Karthi will begin shooting for his film with director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed cop drama Taanakaran, from next month. Once Karthi is done with that film, he will begin work on 'Kaithi 2'."

For the unaware, the first film in the franchise, 'Kaithi', went on to emerge a huge success. It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanagaraj had disclosed that his inspiration for Kaithi, featuring actors Karthi and Naren in the lead, came from the Bruce Willis-starrer 'Die Hard'.

Lokesh had then said that apart from Die Hard, he had also got inspired by a newsreport he had read. "My assistant directors and I were discussing a news report that had appeared in a newspaper when I got the spark for the story," the director had said.

One of the important factors that made Kaithi stand out was that it did not have any female leads.

The first instalment's story revolved around an individual who returns from prison after serving a sentence. The story takes place in a single night. The film was an action-packed thriller, with Karthi playing a lorry driver in the film.

