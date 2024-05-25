Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhoni, Gambhir, Kapil Dev cast their vote in Phase 6

Ranchi, May 26 (IANS) Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni exercised his voting rights in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here on Saturday.

Dhoni along with his family cast his vote at JVM Shyamali School.

Meanwhile, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, and former wrestler Babita Phogat too had earlier in the day cast their vote in their respective places.

Voting in 58 LS constituencies located over six states and two Union Territories for the sixth round of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections got underway early on Saturday.

