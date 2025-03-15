Local BJP leader in Haryana shot dead over property dispute; accused arrested (LD)

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Local BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead on Holi over some land dispute with his neighbour in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Saturday.

Gohana ACP Rishi Kant said the accused, identified as Mannu, has been arrested.

Acting on the information on Friday evening, police reached the Jawahar village in Goyana tehsil and found that Mannu had killed the BJP's Mundlana Mandal president Surendra Jawahar.

ACP Rishi Kant said a case has been filed on the complaint of Surendra Jawahar's wife Komal.

"There was a dispute between Jawahar and Mannu over three bighas of land. Jawahar had bought land from Mannu's uncle and aunt and the property dispute was related to that. A court case has also been going on since 2021 over the rights on the disputed land. Surendra Jawahar had given Rs 5 lakh to buy the land but now Mannu was not transferring the land in Jawahar's name," he said.

Mannu reportedly had warned Surendra Jawahar not to set foot on his land. However, the BJP leader arrived at the spot to clear the plot. Enraged by this, Mannu chased him and killed him by firing at him from point-blank range, police said.

CCTV footage shows Mannu pushing Surendra Jawahar into a shop and pointing a gun at his head. Surendra Jawahar is heard shouting "Maar diya, maar diya (I have been killed)".

Two to three people tried to pull Mannu away, but he fired the shots from point-blank range at Surendra Jawahar and fled the scene.

The local BJP leader died on the spot due to the bullet wounds.

The body has been sent for post-mortem by the police.

Sadar Police Station is conducting an investigation and more details are awaited as the cops are questioning the accused.

