Live like brothers, how long will K’taka suffer your dominance: Kumaraswamy to TN CM Stalin

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Minister, HD Kumaraswamy made an appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Saturday saying that the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should live like brothers to resolve issues regarding the Mekedatu project and utilising the water flowing into the sea from the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Mysuru Chalo Padyatra, Kumaraswamy stated, “We will convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding resolving the issues. We do not do any injustice to Tamil Nadu. I will convey this to the Tamil Nadu CM that we should live like brothers. In this Indian federal system, how long will the people of Karnataka suffer your dominance?”

“The people of Karnataka have given strength to us to raise our voice in the Lok Sabha. To get the right share of water for Karnataka and to get justice we will honestly work towards resolving the issues. I will take the assistance of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who also worked as the water resources minister. We will strive together,” Kumaraswamy added.

In July, Karnataka was supposed to release 30 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu and more than 50 tmc water has flowed.

Tamil Nadu farmers are demanding that their government store the surplus water from the Mettur Dam which is flowing into the sea.

“In 2018-19, 600 tmc of water has gone to Tamil Nadu from the state,” he maintained.

“The Mekedatu issue is a 125-year-old dispute and it can’t be resolved in one night,” he maintained.

