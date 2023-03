March 20, 2023

Amaravati: Condemning the attack by TDP members on the Chair and Dalit MLAs in the House, YSRCP termed it as Black Day for democracy and sought stringent action against the perpetrators. Speaking at the media point here on Monday YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events in which Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was attacked and Dalit members were assaulted by TDP members under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu.