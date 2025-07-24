When is Hariyali Amavasya 2025: July 24 or 25? Is it a Public Holiday?

Hariyali Amavasya, also known as Sawan Amavasya, is a spiritually important day in the Hindu calendar, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is observed in the holy month of Sawan and is associated with rituals like Pitru Tarpan and Navagraha Shanti.

When Will Hariyali Amavasya Be Celebrated in 2025?

There has been some confusion about whether Hariyali Amavasya falls on July 24 or July 25 this year. According to the Udaya Tithi (which follows the sunrise-based Vedic tradition), Hariyali Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, July 24, 2025.

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 2:29 AM on July 24 and ends at 12:41 AM on July 25. Therefore, all pujas and rituals should be performed on July 24.

Is There a Public Holiday on July 24?

Hariyali Amavasya is not a national public holiday, but the state of Chhattisgarh has declared July 24 a public holiday on the occasion of Hareli Tihar, a local festival that coincides with Hariyali Amavasya. Government offices, schools, and other institutions in Chhattisgarh will remain closed to allow people to take part in the celebrations.

Spiritual Importance of Hariyali Amavasya

Hariyali Amavasya is a day of spiritual reflection, ancestor worship, and planetary peace rituals:

Pitru Tarpan is performed to honor departed ancestors.

Navagraha Shanti pujas are conducted to seek relief from planetary imbalances.

Devotees bathe in rivers or use water mixed with Ganga jal, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, and meditate to gain spiritual merit.

The word "Hariyali" means greenery, symbolizing the monsoon season and nature's revival.

Hareli Tihar in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, Hareli Tihar is a popular agricultural festival celebrated on the same day. Farmers worship their tools, cattle, and nature to seek blessings for a good harvest. The word “Hareli” comes from “Hariyali” (greenery), signifying prosperity and growth. The festival also features cultural events, traditional games, and folk performances.