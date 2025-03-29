Ugadi 2025: Midhuna, Tula, Kanya, Karkataka Rashi To Benefit Most

Every year, people who speak the Telugu language enjoy Ugadi, which means "New Year" in Telugu. One thing that people in the Telugu community do every year is look at their Rashi Phalalu (yearly horoscopes) to see what the coming year will be like. The name of the Telugu new year is Vishwaavasu, and according to many horoscopes, the following four zodiac signs are most likely to do well.

Gemini (Mithunam)

People born under this sign will have a good year overall. The first half of the new year will be good for the moves of the planets. But there will be trouble in the middle of the year, mostly with their mental health. They will also have to deal with unexpected costs and family problems. But there will be growth in business and jobs here. This is another sign that people who have this should be careful about getting diabetes this year.

Cancer (Karkataka)

People born under this sign can expect big changes in their personal lives. You can look forward to a good change in your family life, with more understanding and unity. Stress and mood swings need to be dealt with. Spend money on learning or getting better at yourself; it will pay off in the long run. People born under the Cancer sign will feel more emotionally stable and safe, which will make their life more peaceful and cooperative. But they should watch out for being too clingy or protective, as that can hurt relationships.

Virgo (Kanya)

Your financial situation will get a lot better as you make more money and stay stable. Stay away from stress and fear; they will hurt your health. Focus on taking care of yourself and growing as a person. The rewards will last. The Virgo person will be better at analyzing things and paying attention to details, which will make their personal and professional lives much better. But they should stay away from rigidity and criticism, because those things can wear them down and make them tired.

Thula (Libra)

You can look forward to a big change in your relationship, with more understanding and unity. Don't be unsure of what to do or put things off. Take risks and be an adventurer because it will bring you new adventures and challenges. Libras will become more socially adept and attractive, and they will make a lot of progress in both their personal and business lives. Be careful not to become people-pleasers and lose your confidence, though, as this can lead to abuse and manipulation.

