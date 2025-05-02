Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025, May 2: Inspiring Quotes

Sri Ramanujacharya, one of the most revered spiritual leaders and philosophers in Indian history, is being honored across the country today, May 2, 2025, on the occasion of his 1008th birth anniversary. Born in 1017 CE in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, he is celebrated for his deep devotion, inclusive reforms, and the powerful message of spiritual unity he carried throughout his life.

As the chief exponent of Vishishtadvaita Vedanta (qualified non-dualism), Sri Ramanujacharya taught that the individual soul, while distinct, is eternally connected to the Supreme Being—Lord Vishnu. His life’s mission was not only to spread philosophical knowledge but also to bring about social transformation. He opened temple doors to all, regardless of caste or background, and emphasized that love and surrender to God are the highest paths to liberation.

On this special day of Sri Ramanuja Jayanti, his words continue to guide, uplift, and inspire people on their spiritual journeys. Here are 10 timeless quotes that reflect the essence of his teachings:

10 Inspiring Quotes by Sri Ramanujacharya

“Worship the Lord with a pure heart. He listens not to words, but to devotion.”

“True knowledge leads to humility; true devotion leads to service.”

“Let not pride in caste, birth, or knowledge blind you—before the Lord, all are equal.”

“The purpose of life is to surrender to the Supreme with love, not fear.”

“He who serves others, serves God Himself.”

“Liberation is not escape from the world, but union with the Lord through love and surrender.”

“The soul is eternal, divine, and always longing to reunite with its source—Lord Vishnu.”

“Do not seek to judge others; seek instead to see the Lord within them.”

“Faith, when guided by knowledge and action, becomes unshakable.”

“A heart filled with compassion is the true temple of God.”

Sri Ramanujacharya’s life and words remain a shining light for all who walk the path of devotion, humility, and service.