As Ramadan, the holy month, reaches its end, Muslims everywhere are getting ready to switch back to their normal eating habit. With weeks of fasting during the day, from sunrise to sunset, the body requires some time to acclimatize itself to the new eating regimen. In this article, we present a few valuable tips from a nutritionist on how to ease back to the normal eating habit.

Understanding the Body's Needs

When you fast for one month, your body adapts to the new pattern of eating. When you resume eating normally, though, your body takes time to get used to it. The expert recommends that changes should be done gradually so as not to overwhelm your digestive system.

Nutrition Tips for Smooth Transition

The following are the major nutrition tips to remember while shifting back to normal:

Eat balanced meals that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and small amounts of healthy fats and proteins.

Opt for lighter foods that are easy on the stomach rather than diving straight into oily or heavy dishes.

Drink water consistently throughout the day, and ndo ot drain a big bottle in one sitting.

Steer clear of sugary beverages, which tend to introduce added sugars and make you thirsty soon after.

Lifestyle Changes for a Healthy Transition

Along with nutrition advice, the expert recommends a few lifestyle modifications to make the transition smoother. These are:

Have a consistent routine to let your body calm down.

Following moderate exercise or brisk walks.

Being mindful of portion sizes to prevent overeating.

Eat healthy foods that satisfy your hunger, not high-calorie foods or fried foods.

Having regular sleeping hours to prevent feeling tired during the day.

Tracking Your Progress

Lastly, the expert advises monitoring your progress to prevent a setback. This may be in terms of tracking weight changes, energy levels, and general health. With slight changes along the way, you can have a healthy and successful readjustment back to normal after Ramadan.

