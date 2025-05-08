Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025, May 9: Inspiring Quotes

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, celebrated on May 9, marks the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, one of India’s greatest literary and cultural icons. Born on May 7, 1861, but traditionally observed as per the Bengali calendar (25th Boishakh), Tagore Jayanti in 2025 falls on May 9. He was a poet, philosopher, writer, composer, and Nobel laureate, whose words continue to inspire generations around the world.

Tagore was the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his work Gitanjali, a collection of deeply spiritual poems. His contributions shaped modern Indian thought, art, and identity. He penned India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and Bangladesh’s national anthem, Amar Shonar Bangla. His ideas on education, humanity, freedom, and creativity remain more relevant than ever in 2025.

As we celebrate Tagore Jayanti 2025, let’s reflect on his wisdom and legacy through some of his most inspiring quotes, which continue to offer hope, courage, and introspection.

10 Inspiring Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore

"You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water."

"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf."

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark."

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."

"Reach high, for stars lie hidden in your soul. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal."

"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom."

"Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time."

"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."

"Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it."

"The highest education is that which does not merely give us information, but makes our life in harmony with all existence."

Rabindranath Tagore was not just a poet but a visionary whose words bridged the gap between the spiritual and the worldly, the East and the West, and tradition and modernity. On Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025, let us revisit his timeless writings and share his messages of love, peace, and universal harmony. Whether through poetry, philosophy, or music, his voice continues to awaken the soul of humanity.