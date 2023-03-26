Platform 65 Wins Emerging Food Startup of the Year at Startup India 2023 Awards

Hyderabad, India - Platform 65, India’s largest toy-train-themed restaurant, has been named the Emerging Food Startup of the Year at the Startup India 2023 Awards. Organized by “Entrepreneur India,” the awards recognize and celebrate innovative startups that are driving change in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Also, the event gave the winners a chance to connect with other winners from various categories. Platform 65 has been one such success story in India's largest toy-train-themed restaurant, which is honored by the Entrepreneur India start-up awards, which recognizes the drive to change the world of start-ups.

Mr. Sadgun Patha, Managing Director and Founder of Platform 65, accepted the award on behalf of the Platform 65 restaurant. We have received an award under the category of the “Emerging Food Start-up of the Year 2023”. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to providing a unique dining experience for our guests. We are grateful to "Entrepreneur India" for recognizing our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and grow in the years to come."

Mr. Sadgun Patha is a young entrepreneur with a strong background in Business Administrative Area. His passion towards food and serving unique food started a toy train-themed restaurant with 3 years of managerial experience in execution and corporate operations, Mr. Patha has guided the company toward profitability without sacrificing quality or standards. He is a young and vibrant individual with good hospitality industry experience and an MBA from IPE University.