Muharram 2025 Holiday in India: July 6 or July 7?

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is one of the four sacred months in Islam. In 2025, Muharram is expected to be observed in India on either Sunday, July 6 or Monday, July 7, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Muharram Holiday Date: July 6 or July 7?

Although the official Muharram holiday is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 6, the date could shift to Monday, July 7 if the crescent moon is not sighted on time. The final confirmation will be issued by the concerned authorities based on the lunar sighting closer to the date.

Public Holiday: What Will Remain Closed?

Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India. As a result:

Schools, colleges, and most educational institutions will remain closed.

Banks and government offices across the country will observe a holiday.

Several private businesses and offices may also remain shut.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend operations for the day. This includes:

Equity

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Interest rate markets

MCX Trading Schedule

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session on the Muharram holiday. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Why Muharram Is Observed

Muharram is more than just the first month of the Islamic calendar—it carries deep religious and emotional significance, especially for Muslims around the world. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is observed as a day of mourning. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

For the Shia Muslim community, Ashura is marked by:

Prayers and fasting

Religious processions

Acts of remembrance and reflection

As the date is subject to moon sighting, citizens are advised to stay tuned to official announcements and news updates for confirmation. Whether observed on July 6 or July 7, Muharram 2025 will be a day of religious importance and nationwide impact on public life and financial markets.