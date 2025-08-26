Mother Teresa's 115th Birth Anniversary: A Legacy of Compassion in India

Today, August 26, marks the 115th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, born Agnes Gonxhe Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910 WikipediaNational Today. Renowned worldwide for her selfless service among the poorest and most vulnerable in India, her legacy continues to inspire countless acts of compassion.

A Life of Humble Beginnings and Unwavering Service

Mother Teresa first arrived in India in 1929 as a member of the Sisters of Loreto. After two decades of teaching at St. Mary’s School in Kolkata, she experienced what she described as a “call within a call” during a train journey in 1946, compelling her to devote her life entirely to the poorest of the poor NobelPrize.orgTIME.

Founding the Missionaries of Charity

In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity, beginning with twelve members in Calcutta, dedicated to serving the destitute—those whom society had largely forgotten NobelPrize.orgWikipedia. The organization grew exponentially, reaching the sick, dying, homeless, and marginalized across India and eventually worldwide.

By 2023, the Missionaries of Charity had expanded to around 5,750 members operating in 139 countries, with 244 homes located within India, including shelters for women, orphanages, and care centers for those with terminal illnesses Wikipedia.

Enduring Gifts to Humanity

Her tireless efforts earned her multiple accolades, including:

Padma Shri (1962) from the Indian government

Nobel Peace Prize (1979) for her humanitarian service

Bharat Ratna (1980), India’s highest civilian honor Encyclopedia Britannica

Despite global acclaim, Mother Teresa remained grounded in humility. She lived modestly, often saying,

“By blood, I am Albanian. By citizenship, an Indian... As to my heart, I belong entirely to the Heart of Jesus.” BiographyVatican

Continuing Her Legacy

To honor her memory, India has instituted several lasting tributes:

Renaming Kolkata’s iconic Park Street to Mother Teresa Sarani

Establishing institutions like Mother Teresa Women’s University in Tamil Nadu and Mother Teresa Institute of Health Sciences in Puducherry

Launching the Mother Express train in 2010 and issuing a commemorative ₹5 coin marking her birth centenary Wikipedia+1

These memorials reflect the enduring impact of her dedication to humanity.