KFC Unveils Holiday Menu: New Festive Feast, Gravy Flight, and Merchandise

The holiday season has officially begun, and KFC is already embracing the festive mood with an all-new feast combo loaded with extra fried chicken. As announced in a recent press release, the fast-food giant is introducing the combo under its latest promotional campaign, “Cluck Turkey.”

The festive combo features eight pieces of fried chicken, biscuits, two servings of mashed potatoes, and eight ounces of gravy. Priced at $25, the meal is designed to comfortably serve a family of four.

KFC’s Festive Lineup Expands

Alongside the new combo, KFC is launching its first-ever Gravy Flight—a trio of gravies that includes:

Signature Brown Gravy

White Peppercorn Gravy

Southwest Cheddar Gravy (brand-new)

Melissa Cash, CMO of KFC, said in the release:

“KFC has been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 70 years, and this holiday season we’re inviting everyone to cluck turkey and make room for flavor. The Extra Crispy Festive Feast and our first-ever Gravy Flight are designed to bring that joy back to the holiday table—at a price that brings everyone to the table, because the holidays should taste as good as they feel.”

To add to the festive cheer, KFC is also releasing special holiday merchandise on its online store, including matching family pajamas and fried chicken-themed wrapping paper.

KFC Recently Revived a Fan-Favorite Item

The launch of the festive combo follows KFC’s recent reintroduction of its iconic potato wedges, which sold out quickly after returning to the menu. A cult favorite from the late ’90s and early 2000s, the wedges were discontinued in 2020, prompting disappointment among fans.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President of KFC US, said:

“Wedge-lovers, we heard you—and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over.”

She added that the comeback represents the brand’s focus on customer feedback:

“This isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's an example of how we're turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback.”

KFC also brought back its legendary Hot & Spicy Wings, giving fans even more to look forward to this season.