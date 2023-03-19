How is Ugadi Celebrated in AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala

Ugadi falls on March 22nd this year. Ugadi is the Hindu New Year's Day, and it is believed that Lord Bhrama created the World and Time on this day. In the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, Ugadi is celebrated. It is celebrated in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Chaitra. It also occurs during the Tamil months of Panguni or Chithrai, occasionally on the day following Amavasya with the 27th Nakshatra Revati. Ugadi Day is centred on the first New Moon following the March Equinox. Ugadi Pachadi is a festive dish that tells people that life will be sweet, sour, salty, and bitter.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

People wake early morning and sprakle cow dung water in front of the house and put rangoli designs. The house is decorated with mango leaves. Perform pujas and take Ugadi pachadi. Later, visit temples for panchagam reading and worship god.

Kerala

People wake up early, before sunrise, and take baths. They decorate the entrance with fresh mango leaves. People splash cowdung water on the group in front of their house and put rangoli. Later performs rituals and worship god by offering prasadam.

Karnataka

People take an oil bath and wear new traditional clothes. Performance rituals and worships the Panchanga and Indra Dhwaja. On festival day, people will have Ugadi pachadi, which will have a sweet, sour, salty, and bitter taste.