Holiday Special: Mangaluru–Shoranur Unreserved Train to Operate This Evening

Kannur: To accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Independence Day holiday, Southern Railway will operate a special unreserved train (No. 06131) on the Mangaluru–Shoranur route this Thursday evening.

The train will depart from Mangaluru at 6:00 PM and reach Shoranur at 12:30 AM the following day.

En route, the train will halt at: Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Nileshwar, Cheruvathur, Payyannur, Pazhayangadi, Kannur, Thalassery, Mahe, Vadakara, Koyilandy, Kozhikode, Feroke, Tirur, and Kuttippuram.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to plan their travel in advance, as increased crowding is expected on this route during the holiday period.