Hanukkah 2025, Festival of Lights: Dec 14 - 22, Dates, History, Tradition

Hanukkah, widely known as the Festival of Lights, is among the most significant and joyful celebrations in the Jewish calendar. In 2025, the eight-day festival will begin at sunset on Sunday, December 14, and conclude after nightfall on Monday, December 22.

Observed by Jewish communities across the world, Hanukkah commemorates faith, perseverance, and the enduring power of hope. Over time, the festival has also come to represent religious freedom and cultural pride, especially in countries where diverse winter celebrations take place side by side.

The Historical Roots of Hanukkah

The origins of Hanukkah date back to the 2nd century BCE, during the period of Seleucid rule over Judea. At the time, King Antiochus IV Epiphanes attempted to suppress Jewish religious practices and impose Greek customs, including the desecration of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

In response, a small group of Jewish fighters known as the Maccabees, led by Judah Maccabee, launched a rebellion. Against overwhelming odds, they succeeded in reclaiming Jerusalem and rededicating the temple.

According to Jewish tradition, when the temple was restored, only a limited amount of purified oil was found—enough to keep the sacred lamp burning for just one day. Remarkably, the oil lasted for eight days, allowing time to prepare a fresh supply. This miracle is central to the Hanukkah story and the reason the festival spans eight nights.

How Hanukkah Is Observed

Lighting the Menorah

Each evening, families light a candle on the menorah, a nine-branched lamp. One candle, known as the shamash, is used to light the remaining eight candles, symbolising each night of the miracle. The menorah is often placed near windows to publicly share the message of light and hope.

Playing the Dreidel

Children traditionally play with a four-sided spinning top called a dreidel, marked with Hebrew letters that form an acronym meaning “A great miracle happened there.” In Israel, the phrase is slightly altered to reflect the miracle happening “here.”

Festive Foods

Food plays an important role in Hanukkah celebrations, with an emphasis on dishes cooked in oil to recall the temple miracle. Popular treats include latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly-filled doughnuts). Some families also include dairy dishes inspired by stories of bravery from Jewish history.

Gifts and Hanukkah Gelt

In many parts of the world, particularly in Western countries, families exchange gifts during Hanukkah. Children often receive Hanukkah gelt, traditionally coins and now commonly chocolate, along with small presents or money.

A Festival of Light and Identity

While Hanukkah is not the most religiously solemn Jewish holiday, it carries deep symbolic meaning. It celebrates the survival of Jewish faith, the victory of spiritual conviction over oppression, and the belief that even a small light can overcome great darkness.

As Hanukkah 2025 approaches, Jewish families around the world will once again gather to light candles, share meals, and pass on a story that has endured for more than two millennia.