Drinking Cold Water from Fridge in Summer: Good or Bad? Here's what experts saying!

Drinking cold water may seem like a refreshing way to beat the heat, but it can have severe consequences on your health, especially during the summer season. According to experts, drinking chilled water can disturb the normal functioning of gastric juices, upset the balance of doshas, and even increase the risks of sore throat, nasal blockage, and other troubles.

Health experts recommend avoiding cold water during meals or at any time of the day, and instead, suggest drinking it during physical exercise to keep the body from overheating. But what's the best way to stay hydrated during the summer season, and how much water should you drink? Let's find out.

The Risks of Drinking Cold Water

Consuming cold water can have a serious effect on your digestion, particularly in the summer season when digestion is already hampered because of the scorching heat. As per yoga and lifestyle guru Kamya, cold water can cause blood vessels to constrict and interfere with the natural process of nutrient absorption during digestion. In addition, consuming cold water can also raise the chances of sore throat, nasal congestion, and other issues.

When to Have Cold Water

Though having cold water is not appropriate for daily use, it can come in handy during physical activities. In a 2012 study, it was found that consuming cold water while exercising helps prevent the body from overheating and makes exercise sessions more effective.

The Best Way to Stay Hydrated

It is very important to remain hydrated, particularly during summer. But how much water should one consume? It depends on the temperature of the environment, body needs, age, gender, daily calorie intake, energy expenditure, and more. In a report issued by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, it is stated that consuming one cup of water every 15-20 minutes may be helpful if you have been exposed to heat for fewer than two hours and have done moderate work.

Conclusion

Although consuming cold water might appear to be a cool method of escaping the heat, it is important to be careful about its consumption. By knowing the dangers and advantages of consuming cold water and remaining hydrated, you can have a healthy and cheerful summer.

